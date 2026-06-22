Uganda: Former MP Nyangweso Returns to Constituency for Thanksgiving

In a political environment where electoral defeat often signals the end of public engagement, former Samia Bugwe Central Member of Parliament Dennis Nyangweso has taken a different path.

The sound of worship echoed across Busikho Village in Masinya Sub-county on Saturday as hundreds of residents gathered at Nyangweso's home for a thanksgiving ceremony, months after he lost his parliamentary seat in the 2026 General Elections.

Unlike the disappointment often associated with electoral defeat, the event was marked by gratitude, celebration and reflection.

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Prayer sessions, worship and messages of encouragement dominated the gathering as religious leaders reminded believers that positions of leadership are temporary, but service to humanity remains a lifelong calling.

Father Oliver Busibu praised Nyangweso for choosing to reconnect with his supporters despite the electoral setback, saying the gesture reflected a commitment to servant leadership.

He noted that instead of dwelling on the loss, the former legislator had chosen to reunite with the people who supported him throughout his political journey.

Standing before the same voters who entrusted him with leadership during the 11th Parliament, Nyangweso expressed gratitude for the support he received during his tenure and pledged to remain committed to serving the community despite no longer holding public office.

"Politics is not about winning all the time. Even when I lose, my people stand with me. You need to be with your people because they have walked with you throughout your political journey," Nyangweso said.

He added that reconnecting with the electorate was important because they had stood by him from the beginning.

For many residents, the thanksgiving gathering carried a message rarely witnessed in Uganda's highly competitive political landscape.

John Egesa, a voter from the constituency, described the event as historic, saying it was the first time many residents had seen a former leader return to thank voters after losing an election.

"It takes a real leader to do this. We knew he would do it because he has always been a leader who loves his people," Egesa said.

The event attracted several outgoing Members of Parliament, transforming the occasion from a personal thanksgiving into a broader reflection on leadership beyond electoral victory.

Former Samia Bugwe North MP Godfrey Odero said Nyangweso's actions demonstrated that politics should not be viewed as a do-or-die contest.

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"Losing an election is not the end. It is work in progress. Leadership and service should continue even after leaving office," Odero said.

Former Bunyole East MP Yusuf Mutembule said many supporters are often left discouraged following the defeat of leaders they support, adding that gatherings such as the thanksgiving ceremony help restore hope and unity within communities.

Attendees described the event as a powerful demonstration of humility in leadership, respect for the electorate and the enduring bond between leaders and the people they serve.

For many in Samia Bugwe Central, Nyangweso's return was not just a thanksgiving celebration but a reminder that public service can continue long after political office has been lost.