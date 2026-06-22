Ethiopia: Making Ethiopia African Model for Prosperity Becoming Reality - PM Abiy

The vision of making Ethiopia a model African country for prosperity is becoming a reality in all spheres, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

The premier has opened today a four-day Digital for Excellence exhibition at the Science Museum and inaugurated the Unified MESOB Application, Africa's first unified digital service application that brings 27 services from across institutions to a single platform.

During the occasion, PM Abiy said the government has continued its activities to modernize institutional services.

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The reforms carried out in this regard, including the successful endeavors to excel government services, are a testament to the nation's technology-led and purpose-driven investment.

The PM, who lauded the remarkable modernization of key civil service government institutions, noted that the one-stop MESOB service is a critical economic infrastructure.

This success manifests that Ethiopia's dreams are not just mere wishes, but realities that "we can build with our own hands and capabilities", he further stated.

Noting that technology has been playing a major role in modernizing services and productivity of Ethiopia's agriculture, industry, mining, tourism and banking industries, PM Abiy stressed the need for strengthening the country's success by sharing experience and expertise with African brothers and sisters and moving forward with determination to achieve more results.

He also commended the rapid transformation of government services from MESOB one-stop to a mobile application.

There is no other place in Africa where all services are provided in an integrated system like MESOB, the PM noted, adding that the one-stop service has now reached 70 centers within a year.

He revealed that the countries from which Ethiopia has shared experiences have not built 70 centers even in ten years.

The Ethiopian MESOB one-stop service accessibility is also expanding at a remarkable pace, the premier said, emphasizing that the integrated digital service application is the first integrated service application in Africa.

PM Abiy said the transformation also allows citizens to access the service from anywhere and at any time through their mobile phones, underscoring that the MESOB one-stop service has moved government services from one center to mobile.

This is a successful endeavor that only a few countries have achieved, he noted.

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The premier further pointed out that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) University will make Ethiopia a model for Africa in many respects.

Building a country that will not inherit poverty to its children and making Ethiopia an African symbol of prosperity is being realized in all spheres, he concluded.