Malawi: Runway Revolution - Malawi's Chicha Fashions Breaks Into Paris

21 June 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Ati Katswili,

Malawi's fashion world has been sent into overdrive after designer Chisomo Chauwa, founder of Chicha Fashions, secured a place on the runway at CMS Paris Fashion Week 2026 -- one of the most competitive and influential showcases in global fashion.

Chauwa clinched the spot after stunning judges at the Mind Lifestyle Fashion Show, where her label scooped Best Fashion Designer of the Year.

Now, the Lilongwe-based designer is preparing to take her bold, contemporary Malawian aesthetic to the world's fashion capital -- a move industry insiders say could transform the country's creative design industry onto the global stage.

For a designer who started with a single sewing machine and a dream, the Paris nod marks a seismic leap.

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Fashion insiders describe the CMS showcase as "career-defining", with global buyers, stylists and influencers flocking to the event each year.For Malawi's fashion scene -- often overlooked on the continent -- Chauwa's breakthrough is nothing short of historic.

Industry watchers say her appearance in Paris could open doors for a new generation of Malawian designers hungry for international recognition.

Chauwa's work has already gained a cult following at home, celebrated for its blend of modern structure and traditional Malawian aesthetics.

But Paris Fashion Week is a different arena altogether -- a place where global trends are born and careers are made overnight.

Fashion commentators are applauding the move, calling it a "watershed moment" for Malawi's creative economy.

Many believe Chauwa's debut could finally put the country on the map as a serious player in African fashion, attracting investment, mentorship opportunities and international collaborations.

"This isn't just a win for Chicha Fashions -- it's a win for Malawi," one industry analyst said.

"If she impresses in Paris, the ripple effects will be felt across the entire design sector."

With months to go before the 2026 showcase, anticipation is already building.

And if her recent triumphs are anything to go by, Chisomo Chauwa is heading to Paris not just to participate -- but to make a statement.

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