South Africa: In Photos - Registration for Elections 2026 Gets Off to a Slow Start

But you can also register online

The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is holding its nationwide general Voter Registration Weekend on 20 and 21 June across the country.

Voting stations were opened for eligible citizens to register for the first time, update their details or check their registration status ahead of the 2026 local government elections set to take place on 4 November.

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For those heading to a voter station, you will need: a smart ID card, a green ID book or a temporary identity certificate.

If you aren't able to make it to a voting station, you can still register or check your status online at: https://registertovote.elections.org.za.

Alternatively, SMS your ID number to 32810 or call the toll-free call centre from a landline on 0800 11 8000 (available only during specific periods announced by the Commission).

Western Cape

There was a steady trickle of people entering the civic centre in Fish Hoek, Cape Town, for voter registration at around midday on Saturday.

By 11:45am, about 40 people had either registered as new voters, or come in to alter their voting district.

First-time registrant Brayden de Sousa said he took up the opportunity to register, even though he will still be 17 and ineligible to vote in November. De Sousa said he registered because he believes one vote can change an outcome, and he didn't want to waste that power and responsibility.

"If I want to see change, I need to take part," he said.

Many people took advantage of Home Affairs' being open for extended office hours this weekend in support of the Electoral Commission of South Africa's Voter Registration Weekend.

On Saturday, over 100 people had joined the queue at the Malmesbury Home Affairs office.

"This weekend presents an important opportunity for South Africans to ensure that they are ready to exercise one of their most fundamental democratic rights. By extending operating hours nationwide during Voter Registration Weekend, Home Affairs is making it easier for citizens to obtain the Smart ID Cards they need to register and participate in our democracy," Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber said on Friday.

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Limpopo

It was a rainy day in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo. The IEC opened the Makhado Showground registration centre, but only a few people were seen there during the morning.

"There are not so many people yet. I think it is because of the rain, and it is cold. A lot of people are still at work, but I hope the turnout will improve after people have knocked off from work by 1pm," said Martie Augustyn from the VFPlus party.

A DA representative, Bessy Jones, said, "The registration process is going on smoothly. We notice that one person comes to register after every 30 minutes. We are not witnessing any youth coming to register and we are not sure what could be the problem."

Netshisaulu Ngelekanyo from the ANC said they are expecting more younger voters to use the online services to register or check their status.

Kwa-Zulu Natal

Umbuzeni Ndlovu, the IEC regional supervisor, confirmed that voting stations in the Mzinyathi District experienced a brief network outage, but it was later restored.

At Thembekile voting station in ward 18, under the Nquthu Local Municipality, we spoke to 26-year-old Neliswa Nkabinde. She said: "I didn't believe that voting could make a difference in our community because we have been struggling. But now there is movement and we now have electricity to pump our boreholes."

Ndlovu said that Nquthu received more than 500 first-time voters on Saturday.

Northern Cape