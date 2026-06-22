Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Ally Hints Cab3 Opponents Within Zanu-PF Face Purging Once Bill Is Finalised

MASVINGO Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira has put Zanu PF members opposing Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 on notice, saying they will regret it once the amendment process is wrapped up.

Speaking at a Zanu PF provincial inter-district meeting at Clovelly this Saturday, Chadzamira said he and Minister of State for Security Lovemore Matuke are tracking the political moves of all MPs and councillors, including covert gatherings meant to sabotage the Bill.

If adopted, CAB3 would let President Emmerson Mnangagwa stay in power for two extra years past 2028 without an election, with MPs getting the same extension. The proposal has drawn criticism, with lawyers arguing that lengthening Mnangagwa's and Parliament's terms without a referendum violates the Constitution.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and senior retired army commanders have publicly rejected the amendments and are resisting them.

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"Allow this CAB3 process to be finalised, as Matuke stated, and there will be regret," Chadzamira told the meeting.

He likened dissenting members to bats: "Some of you are like bats. You stand with us in daylight but at night you whisper in code. You hold endless meetings in homes and hotels. Nothing escapes me. I lead the Provincial Joint Operations Command while Matuke heads the National Operations Command. Our job is to get briefings on everything each of you is doing."

"I am cautioning you, stop going to those small secret night meetings you are being invited to. Only meetings called by provincial chairman Rabson Mavhenyengwa are recognised. Shun the rest. Don't trade your loyalty for a few drinks, because after CAB3 there will be regret," said Chadzamira. a close Mnangagwa ally.

On the rationale for CAB3, Chadzamira said developing countries need longer terms for leaders to implement projects, unlike mature economies.

"Zimbabwe is still developing, Europe is developed. Developing countries require more time to build their economies. Developed countries can swap leaders often because their institutions are solid and their economies are robust," Chadzamira said.

CAB3 was passed in Parliament last week with an overwhelming majority and is now set to be tabled before Senate.