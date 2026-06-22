Nigeria: Heavy Rain, Low Turn-Out Mar Rivers Senatorial By-Election

Heavy rain and low turnout of voters marred yesterday's by-election into the South-East senatorial district in Rivers State.

The rain which started at about 5:00am and lasted until 11:00am prevented many residents from coming out early to vote.

Also, some of the residents claimed that they were not aware that a by-election to elect lawmaker to replace late Senator Barry Mpigi was going on.

However, speaking to journalists, the candidate of the PDP, Senator Olaka Nwogu attributed the low turnout of voters to the heavy downpour.

Nwogu, who spoke after casting his vote at Polling Unit Two, Ward One on Alesa Community, Nwogu commended INEC for timely distribution of electoral materials.

Also speaking, former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Kenneth Kobani, expressed displeasure over the conduct of voting in his Polling Unit in Bodo Community in Gokana LGA.

Kobani said the INEC Bvas at Polling Unit 8 in Ward One operated slowly causing delays in the voting process.

The former SSG called on INEC to improve on its Bvas machines to prevent voters from being disenfranchised.