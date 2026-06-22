Tanzania Takes Lead On Climate Mobility

Berlin — TANZANIA has been selected to coordinate Africa's Climate Mobility Agenda, a move that places the country at the forefront of efforts to address the growing challenges of climate-induced migration and displacement across the continent.

The Climate Mobility Agenda is a global policy framework and cooperation initiative that seeks to help countries respond to human movement caused by climate change, including migration, displacement and planned relocation.

It aims to support communities in adapting to climate impact while protecting their rights, livelihoods and dignity.

The selection is expected to strengthen Africa's voice in global discussions on climate-related migration and advance coordinated, people-centred solutions across the continent.

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The announcement was made during the Global Climate Mobility Forum in Berlin, which brought together representatives from more than 51 countries to discuss climateinduced displacement and migration.

Speaking at the forum, the Permanent Secretary in the Vice-President's Office (Environment), Dr Richard Muyungi, expressed Tanzania's readiness to work with international partners to ensure climate mobility becomes a pathway to resilience, dignity, opportunity and sustainable development.

"Tanzania is committed to working with all partners to ensure that climate mobility becomes a pathway to resilience, dignity, opportunity and sustainable development for present and future generations," he stated.

Dr Muyungi highlighted Tanzania's efforts to strengthen environment sustainability through the restoration of degraded forests and water catchment areas.

He said the government is also promoting climate-smart agriculture to improve food security, while expanding water access, livestock services and sustainable rangeland management to reduce vulnerability to drought and resource scarcity in pastoral communities.

According to Dr Muyungi, these initiatives are aligned with Vision 2050, which seeks to transform Tanzania into an inclusive, prosperous, resilient and sustainable nation. He said the vision prioritises resilient communities, sustainable urbanisation, modern agriculture, environment stewardship, disaster preparedness and expanded opportunities for youth and vulnerable groups.

"The Vision recognises climate change as a major development challenge and places resilience at the centre of national planning," he noted.

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Dr Muyungi explained that the Vision 2050 pillars--economic transformation and competitiveness, human development and social well-being, environment sustainability and climate resilience, good governance and institutional effectiveness, and innovation-driven development provide a strong foundation for addressing climate mobility within broader climate-resilient development efforts.

He also highlighted growing climate-related challenges facing Tanzania, including rising sea levels, recurrent droughts, floods and environment degradation, which are increasingly affecting livelihoods, settlement patterns and migration decisions, particularly among farmers, pastoralists, women and youth.

Dr Muyungi noted that between 65 and 70 per cent of Tanzanians depend on climate-sensitive sectors, especially rain-fed agriculture, making climate change a significant threat to livelihoods, food security and sustainable development.