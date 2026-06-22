Malawi: Mkaka 'Left Humiliated' After Falling for Nigerian Whatsapp Scam

21 June 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Former Natural Resources Minister Eisenhower Mkaka has been left red-faced after admitting he was duped by a Nigerian scammer, losing control of his WhatsApp account in a matter of minutes.

Mkaka -- long known for his political bravado and sharp tongue -- revealed he was caught off-guard when he received a call from a Nigerian number claiming to be from Parliament.

According to his own Facebook post, the caller dangled a supposed "meeting invite" and asked him to read out a verification code sent to his WhatsApp. Mkaka complied.

"Two minutes later I realised I had been thrown out of WhatsApp," he confessed -- a rare moment of public embarrassment for the outspoken politician.

The scammer immediately took over his account, leaving Mkaka scrambling to regain control.

The Malawi Congress Party MP has now issued a warning to all digital users, urging them to tighten their online security and avoid falling for the same trap.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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