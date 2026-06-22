Algeria: Sustainable Investment, Monitoring and Research Key to Health Security

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed that health security in Africa is achieved through sustainable investment in health systems, strengthening monitoring capacities, and supporting research.

During the African Union's high-level virtual meeting addressing the Ebola virus outbreak, Minister of Health Mohamed Seddik Ait-Messaoudan delivered a speech on behalf of the President of the Republic.

In his speech, President Tebboune said: "Building a more health-secure Africa cannot simply be a reaction to emerging crises.

It must begin with sustainable investments in healthcare systems, strengthening our monitoring and early warning capabilities, developing a qualified workforce, and supporting scientific research alongside the domestic production of medical goods and vaccines."

He added that Algeria "reiterates its complete readiness, beyond its financial contributions, to offer technical support through the Ministry of Health and the National Agency for Health Security."

"We are prepared to share our expertise and experiences with our sister African countries, serving the interests of our continent's peoples and bolstering our collective capacity to confront health risks."

The president of the Republic stressed that Algeria "is continuously strengthening its national health security system and developing its capabilities in disease prevention and rapid response to health emergencies."