Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah, Hassan Sign Economic, Trade, Mining Deals

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and her Tanzanian counterpart, president Samia Hassan, this weekend sealed several key agreements aimed at boosting economic cooperation and regional integration.

The two leaders met at Ikulu State House in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

The Presidency in a statement says discussions centred on strategic sectors critical to both nations' development, including trade, mining, agriculture, infrastructure, investment and regional integration.

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"The engagements culminated in the signing of several agreements covering trade, agriculture, defence cooperation and the promotion of small and medium enterprises, marking a significant step towards strengthening economic relations between the two countries," the statement reads.

Hassan on Saturday described Nandi-Ndaitwah's visit as a "homecoming", recalling that the Namibian head of state spent a significant part of her life in Tanzania during the country's liberation struggle.Addressing a joint press conference over the weekend, Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed gratitude for the warm reception while congratulating Hassan on her leadership.

She said the state visit reaffirms the deep fraternal bonds between the two sister republics and paid tribute to Tanzania's unwavering support during Namibia's fight for independence.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the enduring friendship forged during the liberation struggle should serve as a catalyst for expanded economic cooperation, regional integration and shared prosperity for the people of both nations.