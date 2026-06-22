Ethiopians Urged to Join Green Legacy Initiative to Advance Sustainable Development

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa, June 20, 2026 (ENA) --Speaker of the House of Federation, Agegnehu Teshager, has called on all Ethiopians to actively and enthusiastically participate in the Green Legacy Initiative.

The speaker further emphasized that Initiative's critical role in advancing the country's sustainable development agenda.

Earlier this week, Abiy Ahmed officially launched Ethiopia's 2026 Green Legacy Initiative, setting an ambitious target of planting 8 billion seedlings nationwide.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The initiative reaffirms the country's commitment to environmental restoration, climate resilience, and sustainable development through large-scale tree-planting efforts.

Agegnehu made the remarks as the Addis Ababa City Administration officially launched this year's Green Legacy Initiative today under the theme "Planting Hope."

Addressing participants at the event, the Speaker noted that the launch comes at a particularly significant moment, following Ethiopia's successful 7th General Election.

He stressed the importance of sustaining the momentum of national development through collective efforts aimed at environmental conservation and climate action.

The speaker underscored that the Green Legacy Initiative has grown beyond a tree-planting campaign, becoming a key driver of sustainable development while strengthening environmental protection across the country.

He noted that Ethiopia's achievements under the initiative have earned increasing international recognition and positioned the nation as a leading example of large-scale environmental restoration.

Agegnehu further noted that the success of the Green Legacy campaign is the result of strong institutional commitment and coordinated nationwide efforts that place environmental protection at the center of development.

These efforts, he said, have made the initiative increasingly effective and impactful over the years.

He also highlighted Addis Ababa's progress in green development and corridor development projects, describing the capital as a model for environmentally sustainable urban transformation and an emerging example for cities across Africa.

Concluding his remarks, Agegnehu called on citizens from all walks of life to take an active role in the Green Legacy Initiative, emphasizing that broad public participation is essential to realizing Ethiopia's vision of sustainable development and building a greener, more resilient future for generations to come.