Zimbabwe Ambassador to Eswatini and Mozambique Victor Matemadanda Dies

FORMER Zanu PF political commissar and Zimbabwe's ambassador to Mozambique and Eswatini, Victor Matemadanda, has died.

He was 66.

Information Ministry Perm Sec Nick Mangwana confirmed his death Sunday, saying the veteran politician and liberation war fighter passed away on Saturday night.

"Ambassador Victor Matemadanda passed away last night. This is a deeply saddening loss.

"Dr. Matemadanda served as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique and the Kingdom of Eswatini. Sincere condolences go to His Excellency the President, whom he represented with dedication, and to his family, friends, colleagues, and the nation at large."

More details regarding funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by government and the family.