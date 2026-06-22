Namibia: UN Challenges 140 Windhoek Pupils to Drive Change

21 June 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

ABOUT 140 pupils from six schools in Windhoek during a visit to United Nations House last Wednesday were encouraged to be active players in shaping Namibia's future.

The pupils participated in the annual UN4U and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) educational outreach programme aimed at introducing young people to the work of the United Nations (UN) and global development priorities.

Speaking at the event, UN resident coordinator Hopolang Phororo challenged pupils to think critically about the changes they would like to see in their communities.

"If you had the power to change one thing in your community today to make it fairer, safer or greener, what would it be?" she asked.

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Pupils identified issues such as poverty, unemployment, pollution, water shortages, climate change, access to healthcare, and education as some of the biggest challenges.

Phororo said young people already have many of the solutions needed to address these challenges.

The programme brought together pupils from AI Steenkamp Primary School, Bet-El Primary School, Elim Primary School, Goreangab Junior Secondary School, Jan Jonker Afrikaner Secondary School and Windhoek International School.

During interactive sessions officials from the United Nations Population Fund and the resident coordinator's office facilitated, pupils discussed the sustainable developent goals, the principle of 'Leave No One Behind' and the 'Pact for the Future', a global agreement adopted in 2024 to strengthen international cooperation on sustainable development, peace, technology and inclusive participation.

Participants also reflected on the importance of inclusion and equal opportunities regardless of age, gender, income or disability.

Several pupils shared their future aspirations, including careers in medicine, teaching, engineering and environmental advocacy.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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