Namibia: Police Point to Shikwaya As Financier in Acid Murder

Detective chief inspector Antonius Gabriel yesterday described murder accused Petrus Shikwaya as the "lubricant machinery" and financier behind the killing of prosecutor Justine Shiweda.

Gabriel was testifying in opposition to Shikwaya's bail application in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court yesterday.

According to the detective, Shikwaya played a central role in the alleged plot that culminated in Shiweda's death last year by funding the purchase of acid used in the attack and providing fuel for the vehicle that transported the substance to Ondangwa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Had the applicant not been sending money to buy the acid that killed Shiweda and providing fuel for the vehicle that transported the acid to Ondangwa, the deceased would not have been killed," Gabriel told the court.

The investigator further alleged that Shikwaya also purchased the vehicle that was used to transport the acid to northern Namibia.

The vehicle was allegedly bought for one of his co-accused, Lukas Nekwiyu. Gabriel testified that Shikwaya served as the link between those allegedly involved in the murder conspiracy.

"The applicant was the connector of this whole process, your worship. The applicant was the minister of finance and private secretary for his uncle, Abner Mateus," he said.

"I regard him as the lubricant of the whole system of the killing of Justine," Gabriel added.

In opposing bail, Gabriel told the court that investigators fear Shikwaya could interfere with witnesses and ongoing investigations if released.

He noted that several of Shikwaya's relatives, including his father and uncles, are witnesses in the matter.

Another potential witness is Rachel Hamukwaya, who is alleged to be Mateus' girlfriend.

Gabriel further alleged that a fugitive linked to the case has been intimidating witnesses, including Hamukwaya and others connected to the investigation.

He added that Hamukwaya could be eliminated in the same fashion Shiweda was killed, if Shikwaya is granted bail.

"The fugitive, funded by the applicant on the day of Shiweda's shooting, has made threats by calling various witnesses with a South African number if they implicate Abner Mateus in this matter," he testified.

"The investigation team also received threats from that fugitive.

Journalists covering these proceedings are also getting threats from that fugitive."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the fugitive allegedly received N$4 950 from Shikwaya 10 minutes after Shiweda was shot in October last year.

The detective also raised concerns that Shikwaya could abscond if granted bail.

Gabriel testified that Shikwaya and fellow accused Johannes Nghilifavali were allegedly found in possession of an escape plan after being transferred from Ondangwa Police Station to Grootfontein Correctional Facility.

"An escape map was found among them. The map was discovered by correctional officers and it was planned for Ondangwa police cells," Gabriel said.

"If he gets bail, he will continue with the crimes. Nothing will stop him. If he was not there, this case would not have taken place."

Gabriel said the state's opposition to bail is based on the seriousness of the charges and what he described as Shikwaya's alleged propensity to commit crime, the existence of prima facie evidence against him and concerns that his release would not be in the public interest.

The bail hearing continues today.