South Africa: SAPS On Standby As Anti-Immigrant Marches Draw Tiny Crowds in Cape Town

With a looming 30 June deadline, the police are on alert as protests against undocumented migrants grow, reflecting deep-seated concerns over jobs and crime in South Africa.

The acting minister of police, Firoz Cachalia, says the South African Police Service (SAPS) is operationally prepared to deal with planned demonstrations scheduled for 30 June, as anti-immigration campaigns and calls for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country by that date gain momentum across South Africa.

Cachalia met with SAPS management, led by Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, at the Tshwane Academy College in Pretoria on Saturday, 20 June, where he received briefings on national and provincial operational plans to ensure demonstrations take place safely and peacefully.

"While the constitutional right to peaceful protest will be respected, no acts of lawlessness, violence, intimidation or criminality will be tolerated. Weekly enforcement operations remain ongoing to verify the legal status of foreign nationals in the country," said Cachalia.

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"These operations are aimed at ensuring that all foreign nationals residing in South Africa are in the country legally and are in possession of valid documentation. Where violations of the law are identified, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law."

Cape Town protest

The police preparations come as the anti-immigration movement March and March marched along Main Road from Wynberg towards Newlands in Cape Town on...