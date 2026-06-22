Nigeria: UNDP Urges Nigeria to Phase Out Plastics, Tackle Waste Crisis

Nigeria must begin preparing for a future without plastics while embracing innovation to confront a growing waste crisis threatening public health and the environment, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has said.

The call came as young Nigerian climate-tech entrepreneurs and student innovators showcased artificial intelligence-powered waste management solutions designed to transform the country's approach to waste collection, recycling and resource recovery.

Speaking at a plastic waste solutions programme held at the weekend in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the UNDP Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme, Ibironke Olubamise, urged government, businesses and citizens to accelerate efforts to reduce dependence on plastics while supporting practical solutions to manage existing waste.

She stressed that although plastics remain deeply embedded in modern life, Nigeria must begin charting a pathway towards alternatives while confronting the mounting environmental consequences of plastic pollution.

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Olubamise said, "You may want to think about upstream solutions that can reduce plastic production, as well as downstream solutions that address what happens after plastics are produced."

She added, "Plastic is still part of almost every aspect of our lives globally, but we must continue searching for sustainable solutions."

Her remarks came amid rising concerns over Nigeria's worsening waste management challenges, driven by rapid urbanisation, population growth and inadequate recycling infrastructure.

However, the programme also spotlighted a new wave of youth-led innovation aimed at tackling the crisis with technology-driven solutions.

At the innovation challenge, young entrepreneurs unveiled AI-enabled systems capable of identifying, sorting and monitoring waste streams, improving collection efficiency and boosting recycling rates. The tools leverage data analytics and machine learning to reduce pollution and convert waste into economic opportunities.

The innovations reflect a growing movement among Nigerian youths to combine technology, entrepreneurship and sustainability in addressing environmental challenges.

Head of MORE by Meristem, Imaobong Asemah, said supporting young innovators is key to building scalable, impact-driven businesses.

Asemah said, "Our goal at MORE is to support entrepreneurs who are solving real problems and help them build sustainable and scalable business models."

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She noted that the rise of AI-powered environmental solutions aligns with growing youth innovation programmes focused on climate-smart sectors such as waste management, renewable energy and green enterprise.

Other stakeholders said empowering young people with mentorship, funding and technical support would not only strengthen environmental protection efforts but also unlock new opportunities within the green economy.

They added that as Nigeria grapples with rising waste volumes and environmental degradation, the convergence of policy advocacy and youth-driven innovation could provide a pathway toward cleaner cities and a more sustainable future.

For many observers, the message from Abuja was clear: while the plastic problem is deepening, a new generation of innovators is increasingly stepping forward with solutions.