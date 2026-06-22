Sudan: Al-Gezira Wali Announces Measures With Neighboring States to Curb Smuggling

Madani, June 20, 2026 (SUNA) -- Al-Gezira State Wali Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair inspected at the Anti-Smuggling Directorate headquarters in Madani on Saturday a major seizure carried out by a joint force comprising the Anti-Smuggling Directorate, Military Intelligence, and the General Intelligence Service in northern Al-Gezira.

The Wali reaffirmed the state government's and Security Committee's determination to deal firmly with anyone seeking to undermine Sudan's security, economy, and youth.

He highlighted measures and procedures being implemented in coordination with neighboring states to dry up the sources of smuggling and block smuggling routes.

For his part, Director of Al-Gezira State Police, Maj. Gen. (Police) Abdelilah Ali Ahmed, announced the continuation of efforts to combat all forms of smuggling to protect the national economy and Sudan's youth, assuring citizens that the state remains safe and stable and will witness additional security measures.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He attributed the success of the seizures to the effective coordination among the components of the joint force.

The Deputy Commander of the First Infantry Division, Brig. Gen. Abdel Nassir Ali Mohamed Taha, also announced a series of arrangements and strict measures to combat smuggling and all forms of crime.

Meanwhile, the Director of the State Anti-Smuggling Directorate, Brig. Gen. (Police) Salih Idris Babiker, said the seizure included 500,000 Nervax pills and 1,500 Bendex pills, describing it as one of the joint force's most significant achievements.