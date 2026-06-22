Sudan: Finance Ministry Secures $7 Million Humanitarian Grant for Sudan

Baku, June 21, 2026 (SUNA) -- Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has secured a new humanitarian grant worth US$7 million on the sidelines of the Islamic Development Bank Group's Annual Meetings in Baku, Azerbaijan, as part of government efforts to mobilize international support to address the humanitarian consequences of the war.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Mohamed Nour Abdel-Daim, and the Sudanese delegation attended the signing of the grant agreement concluded by the Islamic Development Bank in cooperation with a number of international partners to implement an integrated emergency response programme targeting war-affected populations in Sudan.

The programme will provide a package of essential humanitarian interventions, including health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and shelter services, aimed at strengthening the resilience of affected communities, improving access to life-saving basic services, and alleviating the suffering of internally displaced persons (IDPs)and other populations impacted by the current situation across the country.

Abdel-Daim said the grant represents an important addition to Sudan's efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs and reflects the confidence of development partners and financing institutions in the country's ability to effectively utilize international support for the benefit of the most vulnerable groups.

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He noted that the agreement forms part of a series of meetings and discussions he held with officials from regional and international financing and development institutions on the sidelines of the Islamic Development Bank meetings, aimed at mobilizing financial and technical resources to support Sudan's recovery and reconstruction priorities.