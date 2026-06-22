Somalia: Heavy Rains Flood Parts of Mogadishu, Disrupt Transport

21 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Heavy rains that lasted for several hours have flooded parts of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, disrupting transport and slowing down movement across the city, residents and officials said Saturday.

Several major roads were left waterlogged, causing traffic congestion and forcing vehicles to either slow down significantly or change routes, witnesses said.

Some residents reported difficulties moving through flooded streets, while parts of local businesses and daily activities were also affected by the downpour.

The Banadir regional administration said it had prepared equipment and vehicles to help drain water from key roads in the capital and mitigate the impact of seasonal rains.

Officials urged residents to exercise caution, particularly in areas prone to flooding, warning of potential risks linked to water accumulation and damage to infrastructure.

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