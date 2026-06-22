Somalia's Parliament Begins Transition After Speaker Takes Regional Leadership Role

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Assembly has begun a leadership transition after its former speaker, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madobe), formally handed over duties following his election as leader of South West State, officials said Saturday.

The Standing Committee of the House of the People held an extraordinary meeting at the Villa Hargeisa parliamentary complex in Mogadishu to oversee the transition process.

Madobe officially transferred responsibilities to First Deputy Speaker Sacdiyo Yaasiin Xaaji Samatar, who will serve as acting speaker until a new parliamentary leader is elected in accordance with the constitution and the house rules.

Second Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Omar Abshiro praised Madobe's leadership, saying he played a key role in strengthening legislative work, improving coordination within the house and maintaining parliamentary order during his tenure.

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In his remarks, Madobe thanked members of parliament and the leadership for their cooperation and support, saying progress achieved during his term was the result of collective effort and unity among lawmakers.

Acting Speaker Sacdiyo Yaasiin also commended her predecessor, highlighting his contribution to institutional development and the strengthening of the legislature's role in Somalia's state-building process.

The transition comes as Somalia continues broader political and institutional reforms amid ongoing efforts to stabilise governance structures after years of conflict.