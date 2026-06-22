Somalia, UNFPA Pledge Closer Cooperation On Youth and Women's Sports

21 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports on Sunday hosted the newly appointed United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative to Somalia, Judicaël Elidje, as both sides pledged to deepen cooperation on youth development and women's sports.

The meeting, chaired by Youth and Sports Minister Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali, focused on expanding joint programs aimed at empowering young people, promoting civic participation and supporting girls' sports.

The minister welcomed Elidje to his new post and reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining strong ties with UNFPA.

Elidje thanked Somali officials for the reception and reiterated UNFPA's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the ministry.

UNFPA Deputy Representative Francis Nyasi also briefed participants on the progress of ongoing initiatives supporting youth development and women's sports in Somalia.

The meeting formed part of broader efforts to enhance cooperation between Somalia and international partners in expanding opportunities and services for young people.

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