Somalia: Somali, Kenyan Presidents Hold High-Level Talks On Regional Security

Narok, Kenya — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto in the southwestern town of Narok to discuss regional security and deepen bilateral ties, officials said.

The unannounced working visit comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Horn of Africa, with both East African neighbors seeking to align strategies on maritime security and counter-terrorism.

"The two Presidents discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of continuing cooperation and joint efforts between Somalia and Kenya in maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region," the Somali presidency said in a statement following the high-level talks.

Kenya remains a key stakeholder in Somalia's security architecture, contributing thousands of troops to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which is currently drawing down its forces as Somali national troops gradually assume full security responsibilities.

Navigating complex regional dynamics, Nairobi and Mogadishu have increasingly sought common ground on cross-border trade, immigration, and intelligence sharing to combat the persistent threat of the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militant group.

Diplomatic sources indicated that the choice of Narok, a prominent town near the world-famous Maasai Mara reserve, offered a secluded environment for the two leaders to engage in frank, direct discussions on sensitive regional political developments.