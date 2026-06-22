Somalia Parliament Speaker Calls for Ceasefire Amid Clan Clashes in Hiiraan

21 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's acting president and Speaker of Parliament, Sadio Yasin called for an immediate end to renewed clan fighting in parts of the Hiiraan region.

In a statement, She described the violence in Jalalaqsi district as "serious" and said it threatened peace, social cohesion and the future of local communities.

She urged elders, religious leaders, regional authorities and the public in Hirshabelle state to urgently intervene to halt the clashes and work towards a lasting peaceful settlement.

"We affirm our support for all efforts to stop the bloodshed and strengthen peace and brotherhood among the people," she said, adding that preserving peace and preventing further conflict was a national priority.

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