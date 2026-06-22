South Africa: Duduzile and Ndhlela Declare Legal War On Mk Party

Funda ngesiZuluBy Palesa Matlala

· Nhlamulo Ndhlela says he and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla only learnt through the media that they had been expelled from the MK Party.

· The two former members say their expulsion sets a dangerous precedent for branch leaders, councillors and ordinary MK Party members.

Former MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has rejected the allegations that led to his suspension and expulsion from the party.

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Ndhlela and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla were kicked out last week over allegations of gross misconduct and breaking internal party rules.

Zuma-Sambudla is the daughter of MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma.

The party accused the pair of sowing divisions inside the organisation.

But Ndhlela says they did nothing wrong.

Speaking at a press briefing in Sandton, Ndhlela said he and Zuma-Sambudla learnt through the media that they had been expelled.

He said they had served the party with loyalty from the beginning.

"From the inception of the MK Party, we served the movement with dedication, loyalty and commitment," he said.

He said they had always acted in the best interests of the movement and followed instructions from leadership.

Ndhlela also claimed there were attempts to isolate him from Jacob Zuma before the disciplinary action was taken.

"There were repeated attempts to isolate me from the president and to undermine my role and his role in the organisation," he said.

The pair now plan to take the matter to court.

"We will be instructing our lawyers to approach the high court and challenge our expulsions," Ndhlela said.

He warned that their expulsion could deepen divisions inside the MK Party.

He said the party was created to fight for ordinary people, not to be consumed by internal battles.

"The people did not vote for internal conflict. They voted for economic liberation, land justice, dignity, jobs, civil rights and transformation," he said.

"They voted for liberation, not liquidation."

Ndhlela said the move sets a dangerous example for other members.

"Today it is the founding members, tomorrow it may be the branch leaders, the next day it may be the councillors, then the ordinary members," he said.

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He said if founding members can be expelled without proper constitutional protection, ordinary members should also be worried.

Zuma-Sambudla said she does not blame her father for what happened.

"I don't feel betrayed by my father," she said.

"I blame the people around the leadership."

She also said she does not accept responsibility for the claims made against her.

The latest fallout has exposed growing tensions inside the MK Party as it continues to face internal fights involving senior figures.