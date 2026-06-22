South Africa: Madlanga Commission Reopens Ekurhuleni Corruption Probe - South African News Briefs - June 22, 2026

Ekurhuleni Corruption Allegations Back Under Spotlight

The Madlanga Commission is set to intensify its investigation into corruption allegations in the City of Ekurhuleni, reports EWN. Medicare24 CEO Mike van Wyk is set to testify regarding his ties to alleged crime boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Medicare24 has been linked to an irregular R360 million police tender that was awarded to Matlala two years ago. The City of Ekurhuleni and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) have been at the centre of allegations of criminal interference, with several senior officials under scrutiny over alleged corruption.

Proteas Beat India in Must-Win World Cup Clash

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Star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has delivered a match-winning performance to keep South Africa's hopes alive at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales, reports SABC News. Kapp claimed two wickets as India were restricted to 158/7 before smashing an unbeaten 81 off 45 balls to guide the Proteas to a six-wicket victory with five balls remaining. The win marked South Africa's first successful chase of a target above 150 in a Women's T20 World Cup. It leaves the team in control of its semi-final fate with matches against the Netherlands and Bangladesh still to come.

Foreign-Owned Spaza Shop Regulation Under Scrutiny

Concerns over immigration compliance and the regulation of foreign-owned spaza shops have resurfaced after Parliament heard that only 33 business visas were approved during the 2025/26 financial year, reports EWN. The figure has raised questions about how thousands of foreign-owned businesses operating in township economies are being regulated. General Industries Workers' Union of South Africa representative Zaki Mamdoo argued that the issue should be viewed as a business regulation challenge rather than an immigration problem. Mambdoo said it highlights weaknesses in the state's regulatory capacity rather than proving that migrant-owned businesses are responsible for economic challenges in townships. He also stressed that stronger regulation alone will not address the deeper economic challenges facing township businesses, including limited access to credit, infrastructure and support services.

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