South Africa Waits As United States HIV Funding Faces Axe

· The Health Department says a key United Nations meeting next week will discuss the future of HIV and Aids funding in countries including South Africa.

· The government says people on HIV treatment should not panic because South Africa already funds most of its life-saving antiretroviral medicine programmes.

The South African government says it has not received any official notice that the United States plans to end funding for HIV and Aids programmes in the country.

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This comes after reports from the United States suggested that funding provided through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR, could soon come to an end.

The United States State Department reportedly told journalists this week that funding for HIV and Aids programmes would be wrapped up.

But Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said South Africa has not been formally informed of any final decision.

He said government is closely monitoring developments and will continue engaging international partners.

Mohale said the future of HIV and Aids funding will be discussed at a United Nations High Level Meeting in New York on 22 and 23 June.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is expected to take part in the discussions.

"The issue of HIV and Aids response funding will form part of the United Nations High Level Meeting agenda," said Mohale.

Although the possible funding cuts are causing concern, Mohale urged South Africans not to panic.

He said government has been preparing for this possibility since the United States froze foreign assistance and cancelled some USAID grants in January 2025.

"This did not come as a surprise because the department has long been working on a self-reliance plan to minimise the impact of funding withdrawal," he said.

Mohale said South Africa already pays for most of its HIV treatment programme.

He explained that government funds about 90% of all antiretroviral medicines used by patients across the country.

The remaining support comes mainly from international partners such as the Global Fund.

"There is no need for the public to panic because the transition plan has already been developed and implementation is underway," he said.

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Mohale also called on public health facilities to continue providing services to all patients, including those who receive care at clinics supported by PEPFAR funding.

South Africa has one of the world's largest HIV treatment programmes, with millions of people relying on daily medication.

Any changes to international funding could place additional pressure on the health system, but the government insists treatment programmes will continue.

The outcome of next week's United Nations meeting is expected to provide more clarity on the future of HIV and Aids funding and how countries will respond to any changes.