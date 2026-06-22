Nigeria: South-East Leaders Exploring Political Solution for Nnamdi Kanu's Release - Umahi

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has said leaders of the South-East are exploring political solutions that could help secure the release of detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, while also sustaining peace in the region.

Umahi also declared that Ebonyi State is not aligned with the Obedient Movement, insisting that the state and the South-East remain supportive of President Bola Tinubu.

The minister spoke during an inspection of Section II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project in Epe, Lagos State.

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He maintained that no politician could attain the presidency through deception, stressing that truth, accountability and a verifiable record of service are the hallmarks of credible leadership.

Commenting on reports circulating on social media that former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, had pledged to halt some of President Tinubu's legacy infrastructure projects if elected president, Umahi said such a position would be regrettable.

"When my brother, Peter Obi, said, as I saw on social media, that he would stop the legacy projects, that was a very painful statement. I hope he did not say so. But I know Nigerians will reject that position," he said.

The minister said leaders of the South-East had continued to work towards peace and stability in the region while seeking political solutions to issues affecting it.

"The governors of the South-East are doing everything possible, and we are supporting them in ensuring a peaceful South-East while also exploring political ways of helping our brother, Nnamdi Kanu," Umahi stated.

He accused Obi of failing to openly address issues affecting the region, particularly insecurity and the Monday sit-at-home order enforced in parts of the South-East.

"Nobody should joke with the thousands of South-East people who were killed in the process. He has not been honest with our people. People sit at home every Monday, and he has not spoken against it.

"He simply wants to become President by all means, and that is not good for our people. Let us know the truth. Deceit will not help us," he said.

On the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Umahi described the project as evidence of President Tinubu's vision for national development and economic growth.

"This project, which someone is said to have promised to stop, and I hope he never said so, is highly innovative. I only saw it on social media," he added.

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The minister challenged members of the Obedient Movement to compare the records of Tinubu and Obi during their respective tenures as governors of Lagos and Anambra states.

"I have challenged the Obedient Movement to compare President Bola Tinubu's record as Governor of Lagos State with that of Peter Obi as Governor of Anambra State. Let us see the master plans each of them created. Let us see the projects that lived beyond their tenure," he said.

According to him, ongoing infrastructure initiatives, including efforts to improve economic activities around the River Niger corridor, would unlock significant opportunities for the South-East and the country.

Umahi further disclosed that Ebonyi State had endorsed President Tinubu's leadership and pledged his continued support for the administration.

"We recently adopted President Tinubu in Ebonyi State. I will not stop speaking. I will not stop defending Nigerians and our people."

"I want everybody to know that Ebonyi is not for the Obedient Movement. Our loyalty is to President Bola Tinubu," he said.