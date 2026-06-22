Nigeria: Police Impound 117 Vehicles Over Unregistered Number Plates

The Adamawa State Police Command has intercepted 117 vehicles seen to be operating without registration numbers or with concealed, altered, or defaced registration details.

The operation, carried out by the special task force constituted by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Kabiru Umar Hassan, as part of a nationwide crackdown on defaulters, led to the interception of the vehicles.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the users of the intercepted vehicles were prosecuted in line with extant laws.

Nguroje, in a statement, said the act undermines efforts to gather intelligence and prevent crime.

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"The Command notes that the use of unregistered and improperly identified vehicles poses serious security threats and undermines efforts aimed at crime prevention, intelligence gathering, and public safety," the statement said.

The Command advised vehicle owners and road users to properly register their vehicles and ensure that registration number plates are clearly displayed, warned that violators will face arrest, prosecution, and other legal sanctions as provided by the law. Nguroje quoted the Commissioner of Police as saying that the Command will sustain enforcement and intensify monitoring across the state to ensure full compliance.

The Commissioner of Police commends the Task Force personnel for their professionalism and dedication and reiterates that the enforcement exercise is not a one-time operation but a continuous statewide exercise.