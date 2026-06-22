South Africa: Gauteng Courts Brace for a Day Packed With Cash, Bribes and Jub Jub

Medicare24 boss Mike van Wyk faces questions at the Madlanga Commission over a R360-million police medical tender and a cash video.

Church leader Michael Sandlana is fighting for bail alongside a Gauteng High Court judge accused of taking R2.4-million in bribes for favourable rulings.

Three of Gauteng's biggest legal dramas are back in court today, and none of them are short on drama.

At the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Medicare24 chief executive Mike van Wyk is expected to answer questions about the R360-million South African Police Service medical services tender awarded to his company. He has been linked to suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, and a video has been placed before the commission showing Van Wyk holding bundles of cash while talking to Mkhwanazi.

The commission also wants to question Van Wyk about agreements that allowed Medicare24 vehicles to be fitted with blue and red emergency lights. Sources close to the matter say Van Wyk may ask for a postponement, claiming documents were delivered late.

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In Pretoria, church leader Michael Sandlana is back at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court fighting for bail. He faces 19 charges, including corruption and money laundering. Prosecutors allege that payments of about R2.4-million were made to or for the benefit of Gauteng High Court Judge Portia Phahlane between 2021 and 2022, with the money allegedly intended to secure favourable court rulings in a church leadership dispute. Sandlana has been in custody since November. Judge Phahlane is on bail.

In Germiston, media personality Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye appears in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on a charge of pointing an object believed to be a firearm. He was arrested after allegedly confronting an e-hailing driver and accusing him of having a relationship with his girlfriend.

Also at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi is back for a fresh bail bid. His first bail application failed last month after the court found he could not confirm a residential address. His lawyers are expected to bring new evidence today to counter that finding. Mogotsi faces charges including perjury, defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is accused of staging a fake assassination attempt on himself in Vosloorus in November 2025.