Liberia: 10 Persons of Interest Named in 237.6kg Cocaine Probe

Liberia's sweeping investigation into the seizure of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport (RIA) entered a critical new phase as Paul J. King, General Manager of GLS Menzies and one of 10 individuals named as persons of interest, voluntarily surrendered to authorities amid an expanding probe that officials say has uncovered evidence of a complex network operating within the country's cargo and aviation security chain.

King, who had previously been listed among three individuals considered at large, is now in the custody of the Joint National Security Investigative Task Force and is expected to assist investigators seeking to establish the full chain of criminal responsibility behind the June 8 cocaine seizure at the Global Logistics Services (GLS) Menzies Warehouse at Roberts International Airport.

The development comes days after Justice Minister and Attorney General Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Sr. announced that investigators had identified 10 persons of interest following extensive interviews, document reviews, intelligence gathering, and forensic examinations.

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Those named by the government are Philip Yeoh, Security Manager of GLS Menzies; Festus S. Musa, Cargo Handler at GLS Menzies; Ruth Gbapaywhea, RIA Scanner Agent; Archie Nyanfor, Cargo Handler at Express Handling Services (EHS); Arthur B. Abdullai, Chief Executive Officer of EHS; Geraldine Zeon, RIA Scanner Agent; Mohammed Gbowrah, Security Director of Roberts International Airport; Paul J. King, General Manager of GLS Menzies; Oscar Browne, Chief of Intelligence for RIA Security; and Emmanuel T. Zeon, Transporter for Express Handling Services.

Government officials stressed that being designated a person of interest does not amount to a determination of guilt, noting that all individuals remain entitled to constitutional protections and due process under Liberian law.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the Joint National Security Investigative Task Force, comprising the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Liberia National Police, National Security Agency, Executive Protection Service, Financial Intelligence Agency, Liberia Immigration Service, customs authorities, airport security personnel, and other government institutions, has been conducting what authorities describe as an intensive, evidence-driven investigation.

Officials say investigators have secured cargo manifests, airway bills, surveillance footage, electronic communications, financial records, screening logs, access-control records, and other materials considered critical to the case.

The investigation is also being supported by international law enforcement partners, reflecting the transnational dimensions often associated with large-scale narcotics trafficking operations.

Justice Minister Tweh indicated that investigators are examining not only the June 8 seizure itself but also whether previous shipments connected to the same actors may have formed part of a broader criminal enterprise operating across Liberia's borders.

"The objective extends beyond arrests and prosecutions," the minister said, emphasizing the government's determination to identify and dismantle any criminal network that may have facilitated, financed, protected, transported, concealed, or attempted to export narcotics through Liberia.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Justice confirmed that King voluntarily presented himself to authorities and is now under the supervision of joint security personnel.

The government described his cooperation as a positive step toward accountability while reiterating that his status as a person of interest should not be interpreted as evidence of guilt.

Officials said King will be afforded all legal protections guaranteed under Liberian law, including access to legal counsel and protection against intimidation or mistreatment.

The Ministry further renewed its call for the remaining individuals still at large to surrender themselves to investigators, warning that national and international efforts to locate outstanding persons of interest remain ongoing.

The June 8 seizure has emerged as one of the most significant drug interdictions in Liberia's recent history. The cocaine was intercepted at the GLS Menzies Warehouse located at Roberts International Airport, the country's principal international gateway.

The case has raised serious concerns about potential vulnerabilities within airport cargo handling, security screening, transportation logistics, and customs oversight systems.

Because multiple individuals connected to cargo handling, scanning, airport security, intelligence, and transportation operations have been identified as persons of interest, investigators are focusing on whether the shipment successfully moved through several layers of the airport's operational chain before being detected.

The case has attracted national attention amid growing regional concerns over West Africa's use as a transit corridor for international narcotics trafficking networks seeking routes between South America, Africa, and Europe.

If investigators ultimately determine that the cocaine shipment was facilitated by a coordinated criminal network embedded within critical airport operations, the implications could be far-reaching.

The worst-case scenario would involve evidence showing systemic corruption or organized criminal infiltration across multiple layers of Liberia's aviation, cargo, and security sectors. Such findings could expose weaknesses in airport screening systems, undermine public confidence in national security institutions, damage Liberia's international reputation, and trigger heightened scrutiny from foreign governments and international aviation regulators.

A proven criminal network operating through the country's primary international airport could also raise concerns about previous shipments that may have escaped detection, potentially expanding the scope of the investigation beyond the current seizure.

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Additionally, any indication that public officials, private-sector operators, or security personnel knowingly participated in a trafficking operation could lead to extensive prosecutions, institutional reforms, enhanced international monitoring, and tighter controls on cargo movement through Liberia's ports and airports.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, the Ministry of Justice maintains that the investigation remains active and that no conclusions have been reached regarding the culpability of any individual.

Justice Minister Tweh has pledged that no person will be shielded from scrutiny because of position, influence, political affiliation, or economic status, declaring that investigators will follow every lead, examine every financial and communication trail, and pursue accountability wherever the evidence leads.

For now, authorities say the focus remains on preserving evidence, locating outstanding persons of interest, protecting witnesses, and ensuring that any future prosecutions are built on a solid evidentiary foundation.

As Liberia watches one of its most consequential narcotics investigations unfold, the voluntary surrender of Paul J. King marks a significant development in a case that could have lasting implications for the country's security institutions and international standing.