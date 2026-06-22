Sudan - Urgent Action Needed On Atrocity Prevention and Accountability

This statement was delivered by Human Rights Watch at the 62nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council during an enhanced interactive dialogue on the oral update of the UN Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan held on June 15, 2026.

We thank the UN Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan for their update.

Despite repeated appeals by this Council, all parties have continued to attack and target civilians, notably in Kordofan and White Nile states, where a massive uptick in drone attacks is causing mass civilian deaths, injuries and suffering. All warring parties have conducted abusive detentions, involving ill-treatment and torture.

While this Council has addressed many of these crimes committed by the warring parties, it has failed to address actors backing them, notably the UAE.

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Human Rights Watch has documented how Colombian private military contractors, apparently hired by an Abu-Dhabi based company, passed through two UAE military facilities, before being deployed to fight alongside the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). These contractors were even present during the RSF's assault on El Fasher, which the FFM found bore the hallmarks of genocide. This research contributes to the growing evidence that the UAE could be aiding and abetting, or otherwise substantially contributing to the RSF's widespread war crimes and crimes against humanity.

States at this Council cannot continue to simply respond to atrocities that have been committed - they must act to prevent further atrocities.

This means taking long overdue action to implement the FFM's recommendations including on civilian protection and accountability. It also means breaking their silence on, and holding to account, other actors that could be aiding and abetting, or otherwise substantially contributing to, international crimes being committed in Sudan.

We would like to ask the FFM what recommendations they would emphasize in this regard, and what more this Council could do to support their ongoing investigations?

Thank you.