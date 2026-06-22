Ghana: Special Olympics Ghana Appeals to Govt to Support Special Athletes

Madam Belinda Bukari, the Acting National Director of Special Olympics Ghana (SOG), has appealed to the Ministry of Sports and government to invest and support the organisation to nurture talents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Madam Belinda Bukari made the appeal at the closing ceremony of a five-day National Advancement Special Olympics Games at Twin-City Special School, Sofokrom, near Sekondi in the Western Region.

The event featured special teams from special schools across all 16 regions and was hosted by the Western Region under the theme: 'Celebrating the Child with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Through Sports.'

Madam Bukari, who is also at the Special Education Division of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in Accra, said harnessing the talents of special children would contribute to national development and project Ghana's image positively.

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"The special children are endowed with talents in football, athletics, dancing and drawing which they do with perfection," she added.

In this regard, she appealed to President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and the National Sports Authority (NSA) for financial and technical assistance for the athletes' camping, feeding and lodging.

According to her, eight best athletes selected from across the 16 regions would represent Ghana at the international Special Olympics Games in Santiago, Chile in 2027.

Madam Bukari said the special children also required support to prepare well and make Ghana proud, just as the Black Stars were doing at the ongoing World Cup.

She acknowledged Special Olympics Ghana, Ghana Education Service, UNICEF Ghana, FET Mining, ROBB Foundation and James Spare Parts for sponsoring the event.

On unified football, Madam Bukari advised players to keep training as Ghana would feature in the international special football competition in Paraguay in 2028.

Mr Michael Aryeh, a Board Member of Special Olympics Ghana, who chaired the event, lauded the learners and coaches for their participation and urged the selected talents to keep training.

Mr Dennis Wise, Technical Director of Special Olympics Ghana, thanked coaches and athletes for their preparation and noted that despite vehicle challenges, all regions managed to transport learners to the event.