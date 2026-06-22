South Africa: 'Phantsi, Afrophobia!' - Cape Town Artists and Activists Reject Hatred

World Refugee Day events show "African solidarity"

Calls of "Phantsi, Afrophobia, phantsi!" (Down with Afrophobia) echoed through Cape Town's Central Methodist Mission Church on Saturday afternoon, where musicians from different African countries performed in a free solidarity concert.

The concert marked UN World Refugee Day and comes at a time of heightened tension in South Africa between some citizens and immigrants. Since last week, thousands of displaced immigrants have been camping outside Sherwood Hall in Durban and are being repatriated or deported. Hundreds of Nigerians, Zimbabweans and Malawians have left the country in recent weeks.

The free concert was organised by the Ad Hoc Committee for Organising Musicians (AHCOM). Performers included Cape Town-based poets and musicians from Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia, Eswatini, and Cameroon.

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"Today we say no to those in this country who are violently trying to force our fellow Africans into fear and hiding," said Asher Gamedze, one of the organisers.

Zambian musician Stanley Sibande said, "I stand in front of you as a very concerned Zambian, who is a father to a South African child, who, in the eyes of a lot of people, is not South African and doesn't have the right to exist in this country."

He said that Zambia had played an important role in the anti-apartheid struggle.

Thabang Bhili read out a statement on behalf of the organisation Zabalaza for Socialism (Zaso). "We condemn the unfolding attacks on foreign migrants. We reject xenophobia and afrophobia in South Africa in the strongest possible terms," said Bhili.

"Those who blame migrants are lying to the people. They did not create unemployment; they did not create the collapse of public services."

On Saturday morning, dozens of people participated in a walk in Sea Point, organised by Mothers4Gaza. Walkers dressed in black and carried a banner which read "refugees are human too".

Irene Knight of Mothers4Gaza said they were there to reclaim humanity. "We are all human. We all deserve to live in peace, with dignity, equality, economic stability, and security. We are walking in silence, reflection and solidarity to honour those who have lost their homes, loved ones and livelihoods," she said.

Megan Chortiz of Mothers4Gaza said, "We have realised that all struggles are interconnected."

Referring to displaced Zimbabweans in Cape Town, she said, "This is the country we're living in, and it is devastating because Zimbabweans fought very hard for the freedom of South Africa, and they were not alone."