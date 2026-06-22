Uganda: Seven-Year-Old Kidnapped, Killed in Kyenjojo

Police in Kyenjojo are holding two suspects accused of orchestrating the kidnap of a seven- year -old boy and later killed him after demanding ransom.

Spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke told journalists on Monday that Osber Turinayo was kidnapped on June,12 from Kisoroma village, Kitongore parish, Kisojo sub county in Kyenjojo district as he returned with colleagues from a nearby bar where they had been watching a movie.

"Preliminary findings indicate that Turinayo went with his brothers to watch a movie at a bar within the neighbourhood but he didn't return home.Efforts by the family and residents to trace him proved unsuccessful," Rusoke said.

He noted that three days later on June, 15, the family received a call from an unknown person demanding a ssh1.5 million ransom or else they kill the seven year old child.

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Rusoke said the family had earlier reported the matter to police and investigations kicked off.

"Police tracked and arrested Isaiah Manyindo, 26 and Erias Twimukye, 17 who during interrogation, confessed to having kidnapped and killed the seven-year-old. They guide police to the crime scene and the lifeless body was found covered under tree leaves, "he said.

He said investigations into the kidnap and subsequent murder continue for suspects to be arraigned before courts of law.

Police however, warned parents and guardians against negligence.

"We send a message to parents to not allow children move out at night. How could child of 7 years end up at a bar at 9pm. We are going to punish suspects but we shall not recover life of the 7 year old victim. This victim lost his life because some adults here and there didn't do their work," Rusoke urged.

The kidnap and murder add to a number of such cases which have been registered in the country.

Earlier this month, businesswoman Lydia Babirye Ssengendo, 52, was abducted from her home in Ntinda, Kampala.

The kidnappers demanded for shs19 million ransom from her family and despite shs9 million being paid, they killed her.

Her decomposing body was later recovered hidden in a house in Kiteredde, Kakiri Town Council, Wakiso District.

Two primary suspects were tracked by security and arrested and have since been remanded to Luzira.