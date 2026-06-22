Uganda: Nebbi Security Sweep Nets Two Suspects Over Military Equipment Possession

A joint intelligence-led security operation in Nebbi Municipality has led to the arrest of two suspects found in possession of assorted military and government stores.

The operation, conducted on June 19, 2026, involved personnel from the Uganda Police Force, the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF-SFC), the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS), and local leaders.

According to security authorities, the operation targeted the residence of Isaac Obedgiu and another suspect identified only as Cosmas.

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During the search, operatives recovered several items believed to be military and government property.

The recovered exhibits included binoculars, handcuffs, military footwear and suspected marijuana, among other materials.

West Nile Region Police spokesperson SSP Josephine Angucia confirmed the arrests, saying investigations are underway to establish how the suspects obtained the items and whether they are linked to broader criminal activity.

"We conducted a joint intelligence-led operation involving various security agencies and local leaders, which led to the arrest of two suspects found in possession of military and government stores," SSP Angucia said.

She added that the recovered items are being documented as exhibits as investigators build a case ahead of prosecution.

"The suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue. Once the case file is sanctioned, they will be arraigned in court to answer charges related to unlawful possession of military and government stores," she said.

SSP Angucia praised the cooperation among security agencies and local leaders, noting that intelligence sharing remains critical in combating crime and safeguarding public property.

She also urged members of the public to continue supporting security efforts by providing timely and credible information to law enforcement agencies.

"We encourage the public to continue sharing information about suspected criminals and unlawful activities in their communities. Such cooperation enables security agencies to take prompt action, arrest offenders and ensure peace and safety for all," she said.

The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue and police prepare the case for court proceedings.