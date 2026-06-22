Tanzania: 'Time to Liberate Our Economies'

NAMIBIA President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called for strengthened bilateral cooperation between Tanzania and Namibia to advance "economic liberation" for the two Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states and the wider African continent.

DODOMA —

Dr Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks in Kongwa, Dodoma yesterday when she visited the Kongwa Liberation Sites, where she laid wreaths at the graves of three Namibian freedom fighters buried alongside eight others at the historic site.

The first female Namibian Head of State said Tanzania played a pivotal role in Namibia's liberation struggle and should continue working closely with her country to advance economic independence.

"Tanzanians, let us continue to work together. We must liberate our countries and our continent economically," she said. Reflecting on the shared liberation history, she cited Namibia's national anthem, noting the line: "Namibia, land of the brave, their blood waters our freedom," as a lasting reminder of the sacrifices made during the struggle.

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"These words are a commitment for us to ensure that what our heroes stood for does not go in vain," she added.

Dr Nandi-Ndaitwah recalled that Tanzania had served as a second home to Namibian liberation fighters, noting that she herself lived in the country for six years, where she gained education and experience under Tanzanian guidance, including from Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, whom she described as her teacher, mentor and guide.

"That is why he used to call me whenever he spotted me, "Mama wa SWAPO." We are here today because of that history. We must carry it forward," she said.

She further noted that during her swearing-in ceremony, President Samia Suluhu Hassan served as her guest speaker, and said her decision to deliver her first State of the Nation Address in Tanzania reflected the deep historical ties between the two countries.

"Today is my first-ever State of the Nation Address, and I chose to do it in a country that has shaped our history. Their blood waters our freedom," she said.

The Namibian President also directed her country's Ambassador to Tanzania and the Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs to facilitate efforts to reunite families of liberation fighters buried in Kongwa with their relatives in Namibia.

She issued the directive after hearing appeals from some Kongwa residents, who said they had long sought to reconnect with relatives who served at the liberation camps.

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Earlier, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities), Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, said the liberation struggle not only secured political independence but also created lasting social and family ties between the peoples of the two countries.

"We have Namibian people here in Kongwa, and there are Tanzanians in Namibia," he said, noting that the struggle created enduring cross-border families.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Mr Paul Makonda said Kiswahili, which played a key role as a communication language during Africa's liberation movements, would be celebrated and promoted in Paris later this year.

After the visit to Kongwa Liberation Sites, the Namibian President also inspected a plot allocated to Namibia at Mtumba Government City in Dodoma, where plans are underway for the construction of the Namibian Embassy.