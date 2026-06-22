South Sudan/Uganda: Cecafa Under-17 Championship - Serengeti Girls Crush South Sudan, Face Uganda in Final

22 June 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — SERENGETI Girls have booked their place in the CECAFA Under-17 Championship final after a commanding 4-0 victory over South Sudan at the KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam yesterday. The result sets up a meeting with Uganda on Tuesday.

The hosts made a strong start and opened the scoring in the 16th minute, capitalising on a sluggish beginning from South Sudan.

Salima Ndaki won possession in midfield, setting off a swift counter-attack before releasing Bahati Kizanguzi, who calmly slotted home the opener to put Serengeti Girls ahead.

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In the 29th minute, Serengeti Girls' Helena Mtundagi drove forward from midfield, weaving her way towards the edge of the box before setting up Harrier Juma inside the area.

Harrier made no mistake, firing a powerful shot past the South Sudan defence to extend the lead.

Serengeti Girls maintained their dominance in the second half, adding two more goals to complete a convincing performance.

Bahati Kizanguzi was once again on the scoresheet, netting her second goal in the 54th minute to complete a brace, before her teammate Yasinta Kaluwa added the fourth in the 67th minute.

Kizanguzi's brace took her tournament tally to ten goals, extending her remarkable scoring run as she has found the net in every group stage match so far.

Meanwhile, Uganda secured their place in the final with a commanding 3-0 victory over Kenya.

Goals from Shadia Nabirye and Immaculate Achen set the tone, before a late own goal from Jael Simiyu sealed the result for the Ugandan side.

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