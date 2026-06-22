Tanzania Prepares Tourism Frontline for Influx of International Visitors

Dar es Salaam — TOURISM service providers have been urged to maintain high standards of professionalism, efficiency and customer care as Tanzania prepares to host a series of major international events expected to attract thousands of visitors over the next two years.

The call was made over the weekend by the Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Hamad Hassan Chande, during the opening of a training programme for tourism value chain service providers operating at airports.

Mr Chande said quality service delivery, particularly at the country's entry points, will be critical in enhancing visitors' experiences and strengthening Tanzania's reputation as a premier tourism destination.

"Despite having world-class tourist attractions, high-quality hotels and restaurants, our efforts will not achieve the desired results if services provided to visitors at airports fail to meet the required standards," he said.

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He noted that the quality of services tourists receive from the moment they arrive in Tanzania plays a vital role in shaping their overall experience and influencing future visitor numbers.

The Deputy Minister said the country is preparing to host several major international events and conferences that are expected to significantly boost tourist arrivals and international visibility.

Among the upcoming events is the 153rd Assembly of the InterParliamentary Union (IPU), scheduled for October this year, which will bring together parliamentary leaders and delegates from across the globe.

Tanzania will also host the World Travel Awards Grand Final later this year, while preparations are underway for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a tournament expected to attract a large influx of international visitors.

Mr Chande said the government expects the training programme to strengthen participants' understanding of professional ethics, customer care, tourist safety, effective communication and the importance of collaboration in promoting the tourism industry.

"The government expects these training programmes to enhance professionalism and improve the quality of services offered to visitors, thereby contributing to the continued growth of the tourism sector," he said.

Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Ayoub Mohamed Mahmoud, said the government, through the Immigration Department, is in the final stages of improving service delivery systems for foreign visitors, including streamlining visa application procedures.

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He said the reforms are designed to address challenges that have previously affected immigration services and reduce inconvenience for travellers, particularly tourists.

"These improvements will enhance efficiency and make services more accessible for visitors arriving in the country," Mr Mahmoud said.

He added that tourism remains one of the key drivers of Tanzania's economic growth, making it essential for officers stationed at airports and border posts to provide services with professionalism, courtesy and hospitality.

"Every interaction visitors have at our entry points contributes to the image they form of Tanzania. It is therefore important that they receive services that reflect the country's hospitality and commitment to excellence," he said.

The Ministry's Director of Research and Training, Edward Kohi, said the programme is aimed at ensuring services offered to visitors meet international standards while preparing stakeholders for the anticipated expansion of the tourism industry.

He said the government and the ministry have launched a series of engagements with public and private sector stakeholders to ensure the country is fully prepared to successfully host the upcoming international events.

"Our objective is not only to communicate the government's vision for the tourism sector but also to ensure that we provide services that continue to promote Tanzania positively on the global stage," Mr Kohi said.