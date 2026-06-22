Tanzania: UK Supports Tanzania's Ipu Hosting

Dar es Salaam — AS preparations gather momentum for the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly set for Arusha in October 2026, the UK House of Commons has pledged its support for the event and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening parliamentary cooperation with Tanzania.

The pledge was made during talks between Tanzania's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mbelwa Kairuki and Speaker of the UK House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, at the Speaker's official residence.

During the meeting, Mr Kairuki briefed Sir Lindsay on Tanzania's preparations to host the six-day Assembly, which will be held in the country for the first time.

Sir Lindsay welcomed the preparations and reiterated the UK Parliament's support for the event, underscoring the importance of closer legislative cooperation between the two nations.

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Beyond parliamentary relations, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening long-standing bilateral ties, particularly in education, trade, investment, science and technology, for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

The discussions reflected the strong and enduring partnership between Tanzania and the United Kingdom, as well as a shared determination to expand cooperation in areas that deliver tangible development gains.

The Assembly will take place two years after former Speaker of Tanzania's National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson, was elected President of the IPU in October 2023.

In addition to deliberating on parliamentary and global development issues, the Assembly, which is held twice a year, will elect a new IPU President to serve a three-year term at the end of Dr Ackson's tenure.

Meanwhile, Arusha Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla has expressed confidence in Tanzania's readiness to host the global gathering.

Speaking while receiving an IPU delegation on December last year, Mr Makalla said Tanzania's rich history and longstanding engagement with the organisation were among the factors that influenced the decision to award the country hosting rights.

He also said President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace the event as Guest of Honour.

Mr Makalla noted that preparations are progressing well and assured delegates that both Tanzania and the Arusha Region are ready to host the Assembly successfully.

He further highlighted the economic opportunities expected from the event, urging residents of Arusha and neighbouring areas to prepare to benefit from the influx of delegates and visitors from around the world.