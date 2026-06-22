Tanzania: One Budget, Millions of Digital Opportunities

Dar es Salaam — WHEN the Minister for Finance presented the government budget for the 2026/27 financial year, many Tanzanians focused on the figures--how much money would be spent and where it would go. However, behind the numbers lies a bigger story.

This budget is a roadmap for transforming Tanzania into a modern digital economy. The government's main goal is to build a strong economy through technology, investment, and good financial management.

In simple terms, the budget seeks to make services faster, improve tax collection, reduce unnecessary costs, and encourage more people and businesses to use digital systems.

Artificial intelligence moves from theory to practice

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For many years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) sounded like a technology reserved for developed countries and large technology companies. That is now changing.

The Government has directed the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to use AI, Big Data, and other modern technologies to improve tax collection and auditing. This means computers will increasingly help analyze large amounts of information to identify tax gaps, detect errors, and improve efficiency.

The aim is not simply to collect more taxes. It is also to make the process fairer, faster, and less dependent on manual work.

The budget also promotes stronger integration of government systems. Information held by local government authorities will be linked more closely with national tax systems.

As a result, government institutions will be able to share information more easily and verify records more quickly.

For businesses and technology innovators, this creates opportunities to develop new digital services, data analysis tools, and business solutions that can support economic growth.

Telecommunications enter a new era

One of the most noticeable changes for ordinary Tanzanians will be in the telecommunications sector. The government plans to gradually eliminate physical airtime scratch cards in urban areas.

Instead, airtime purchases will increasingly be made through digital channels such as mobile money, banking applications, and electronic payment platforms. This move has several benefits:

· Reducing printing costs.

· Reducing environmental waste from discarded cards.

· Encouraging the use of digital payment systems.

· Improving convenience for customers. At the same time, the Government wants to expand internet access across the country.

To support this objective, taxes on certain raw materials used in the production of optical fibre cables have been reduced. This is expected to lower infrastructure costs and encourage investment in broadband networks.

In the long term, better internet infrastructure can help lower data costs and improve connectivity for businesses, schools, and households.

Tanzania moves towards a cash lite economy

Another major feature of the budget is the promotion of digital payments. Statistics show that the Tanzania Instant Payment System (TIPS) continues to grow rapidly.

The number of transactions increased from 453 million in 2024 to 651 million in 2025, while the value of transactions rose to nearly 55tri/-.

To build on this progress, the Government plans to strengthen the use of electronic payments. Beginning in July 2026, several sectors will be required to accept digital payments. These include:

· Public transport services.

· Educational institutions.

· Shopping malls.

· Fuel stations.

· Tourism-related services. In addition, transfers of ownership for land, houses, vehicles, and other valuable assets will increasingly require proof of electronic payment.

The goal is to improve transparency, reduce risks associated with carrying cash, and create a more efficient financial system.

For ordinary citizens, this means mobile money, bank transfers, QR codes, and other digital payment methods will become even more important in daily life.

Why cybersecurity matters more than ever

As more services move online, the need for cybersecurity becomes increasingly important. Every digital transaction creates an opportunity for cybercriminals if systems are not properly protected.

As more traders, transport operators, shops, and service providers adopt digital payment systems, the number of potential targets for cyber-attacks also increases.

This is why the government is strengthening digital identity systems, including the use of 'Jamii Namba'. A secure digital identity helps verify individuals and reduce fraud in both public and private services.

For cybersecurity professionals, the message is clear: protecting Tanzania's digital infrastructure is no longer optional. Strong security systems are essential for maintaining trust in digital services.

Better governance through technology Technology is also being used to improve accountability in government. The budget notes that most government ministries and local authorities received clean audit opinions for the 2024/25 financial year.

This is encouraging news and shows progress in financial management. However, challenges still exist. These include: ·

Delays in project implementation.

· Procurement weaknesses.

· Unauthorised expenditure adjustments.

· Inefficient monitoring systems.

To address these challenges, the Government plans to integrate revenue, expenditure, asset, and liability management systems into a unified digital framework.

This means government institutions will increasingly rely on realtime information rather than paper records and manual reporting.

For internal auditors, the traditional approach of reviewing documents long after transactions have occurred is gradually becoming outdated.

Modern auditing will focus on continuous monitoring through digital systems, allowing problems to be detected and corrected more quickly.

Helping small businesses join the digital economy

The budget also recognizes the important role of small businesses. To make compliance easier, the TRA plans to provide free software solutions that can turn ordinary smartphones and tablets into electronic tax devices.

This means small traders will not necessarily need expensive equipment to participate in the digital tax system. The approach aims to expand financial inclusion while making it easier for businesses to meet their tax obligations.

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What does this mean for Ordinary Tanzanians?

For many citizens, the changes announced in the 2026/27 budget may seem highly technical. Yet their impact will be felt in everyday life.

A student paying school fees, a passenger boarding a bus, a motorcyclist receiving payment through a QR code, a trader using a smartphone as a tax device, or a homeowner transferring property ownership will increasingly interact with digital systems.

The budget signals that Tanzania's future economy will be built on four pillars:

1. Digital payments

2. Artificial Intelligence and data-driven decision making

3. Reliable telecommunications infrastructure

4. Strong cybersecurity and accountability systems

Looking ahead

The 2026/27 budget is more than a financial document. It is a blueprint for Tanzania's digital future and an important step towards achieving the goals of Development Vision 2050. The message is simple: technology is no longer a separate sector of the economy.

It is becoming part of how government works, how businesses operate, and how citizens access services.

As Tanzania continues its digital transformation journey, success will depend on the ability of government, businesses, technology professionals, and citizens to embrace innovation while ensuring security, transparency, and inclusiveness.

If implemented successfully, the reforms outlined in this budget could help create a more efficient, competitive, and prosperous Tanzania for generations to come.