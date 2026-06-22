Tanzania: Sicpa - Strong Partnerships Key to Tanzania's Development Ambitions

Dar es Salaam — SICPA Tanzania has said that Tanzania's development ambitions depend on strong systems that build trust, safeguard product quality and promote fair competition in the marketplace.

SICPA Tanzania is a subsidiary of SICPA, a global leader in authentication, identification, traceability and secure revenue solutions. The company works with governments and industry partners to protect products, secure supply chains, combat illicit trade and enhance revenue collection through advanced technology solutions.

The company made the remarks during the recent 50th anniversary celebrations of the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking at the event, SICPA Tanzania representative Mr Alfred Mapunda said that for the past 50 years, TBS has played a critical role in building trust between products and consumers while supporting economic growth and protecting public interests.

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He noted that collaboration between TBS, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), law enforcement agencies and SICPA through the National Fuel Marking Programme has strengthened fuel quality compliance, enhanced market transparency, promoted fair competition and increased government revenue collection.

According to Mr Mapunda, these achievements demonstrate that Tanzania's future development cannot be driven by a single institution but rather through strong partnerships that foster transparency, accountability and public confidence.

"Fifty years ago, a decision was made that quality should not be left to chance, but should become a national priority. Today, we celebrate 50 years of building trust between products and the people who use them, 50 years of insisting that Tanzania deserves the very best, and 50 years of laying a strong foundation for national development," he said.

Mr Mapunda congratulated TBS on its remarkable contribution to strengthening standards, building trust and supporting Tanzania's journey towards achieving the aspirations of Vision 2050.