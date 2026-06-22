Rwanda: Photos - Kigali Dominates Umurenge Kagame Cup Finals

The City of Kigali emerged as the biggest winner at the 2026 Umurenge Kagame Cup, topping the medal table across multiple disciplines as the 20th edition of the tournament concluded at Bugesera Stadium on Sunday, June 21.

According to organisers, this year's competition attracted more than 3.5 million participants from across the country, making it one of the largest editions since the tournament was launched.

The annual competition, which promotes good governance, unity and social cohesion, begins at sector level before progressing through district and provincial stages to the national finals.

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Kigali's biggest triumph came in the men's football competition, where Masaka Sector produced a thrilling 6-3 victory over Nyarugenge Sector in front of a packed Bugesera Stadium to lift the title.

In the women's final, Mahembe Sector from Nyamasheke District successfully defended its crown after edging Kacyiru Sector 5-4 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in regulation time.

Kigali also dominated men's volleyball, with Kicukiro defeating Gasabo in straight sets (25-19, 25-15, 28-26) to claim the championship.

The women's volleyball title went to Ngoma, who overcame Gicumbi 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-21).

Kicukiro added another title in men's basketball, defeating Kamonyi 81-69 in the final, while Kayonza claimed the women's championship with a 73-61 victory over Kamonyi.

In sitting volleyball, Kirehe won the women's title, while Gasabo emerged champions in the men's competition.

Kigali also excels in individual events

Athletes from the City of Kigali also enjoyed an impressive campaign in the individual disciplines.

In athletics, Sildio Sekabaraga won gold in the men's 1,000 metres, while Diane Niyomugisha of the Western Province claimed the women's title.

Western Province's Marthe Yankurije and Kigali's Jean Baptiste Manishimwe won the women's and men's 3,000m races respectively, with Yankurije going on to secure a second gold medal in the women's 10,000m event.

Kigali's Felicien Munyakazi took top honours in the men's 15,000m race.

In Igisoro (Kubuguza), Regis Bampire and Alfred Niyonagize, both representing the City of Kigali, captured gold medals, while Lucie Uwimana of the Western Province and Djibril Masengo of Kigali won the women's and men's high jump events respectively.

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Cycling titles went to Gisele Nishimwe of Kigali and Emmanuel Mfiteyesu from the Northern Province.

Thanks to its consistent performances across multiple disciplines, the City of Kigali was crowned the overall winner of the 2026 Umurenge Kagame Cup.

More than a sporting event

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Minister of Local Government Dominique Habimana hailed the tournament's continued growth and its contribution to national unity.

"The tournament was a great success. When we calculate the figures, we find that more than 3.5 million people participated. It carries great significance because it celebrates good governance and the unity of our country," he said.

Habimana added that the competition continues to evolve each year by providing a platform to identify, nurture and promote sporting talent across the country.

Each winning team received Rwf1.8 million in prize money.

The City of Kigali will host the finals of the 2027 Umurenge Kagame Cup.