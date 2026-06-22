Ghana: Ecobank Ghana PLC Deepens Commitment to Environmental Sustainability... Targets to Plant 4,200 Trees This Year

Ecobank Ghana PLC has reiterated its commitment with environmental sustainability with an ambitious nationwide tree-planting campaign aimed at planting more than 4,200 tree seedlings across the country as part of activities marking this year's World Environment Day celebration.

The initiative, which forms part of the bank's sustainability agenda, saw 200 tree seedlings planted at Prampram Senior High School (SHS) in the Ningo-Prampram Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on Friday.

The latest exercise brings to 1,400 the number of seedlings planted by the bank at the Prampram SHS since 2012, when it first partnered with the school to promote environmental sustainability and create a healthier atmosphere for teaching and learning.

Similar tree-planting exercises were carried out in Kumasi, Sunyani and Tamale, where 250 seedlings were planted in each city, while 300 seedlings were planted in Takoradi.

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Ecobank is also expected to support the planting of 1,800 seedlings in the Chipa Forest in the Eastern Region later this week.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Regional Head of Commercial and Consumer Banking at Ecobank Ghana, Mrs Charlotte Amanquah, said the exercise formed part of a month-long programme of environmental activities undertaken by the bank to commemorate World Environment Day 2026.

She noted that the bank's relationship with Prampram SHS dated back to June 2012, when more than 1,200 seedlings were donated and planted at the then developing school site.

"The intention was simple - to create a greener, safer and more conducive environment for teaching and learning. Fourteen years later, we are proud to return, not just to plant more trees, but to reinforce a legacy project," she stated.

Mrs Amanquah explained that sustainability remained a core pillar of Ecobank's operations, adding that the institution's environmental interventions now extended beyond tree planting to include ecosystem restoration, renewable energy financing, digital banking solutions and partnerships that promote responsible growth.

She urged students to take environmental issues seriously and become active custodians of Ghana's natural resources.

"The trees we plant today are not just for us. They are for you and future generations. Protecting and nurturing them is a responsibility we all share," she said.

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The Headmaster of Prampram SHS, Mr Peter Djan, expressed appreciation to Ecobank Ghana for selecting the school as a beneficiary of the initiative.

According to him, although he was not at the school when the first exercise was undertaken, the impact of the intervention was evident in the greener environment currently enjoyed by students and staff.

"The trees planted years ago have contributed significantly to improving the school's landscape. We are committed to ensuring that the new seedlings are properly cared for and maintained," he assured.

The Range Manager of the Tema-Ada District of the Forestry Commission, Ms Grace Taylor, underscored the importance of tree planting in combating climate change and restoring degraded landscapes.

She explained that the national Tree for Life Initiative, launched by President John Dramani Mahama in March 2025, sought to restore forest cover, promote environmental conservation and support the development of a green economy.

Ms Taylor stressed that planting trees was a shared responsibility and called on citizens to support reforestation efforts through proper maintenance and protection of planted seedlings.

"Planting is only half the work. Without proper aftercare, we are simply planting for death. With care, we grow forests and secure the future of our nation," she said.