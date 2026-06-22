Algeria: President Tebboune Calls On Algerian Academics to Contribute to Nation's Development

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed Sunday, while chairing a Council of Ministers meeting, that the full launch of the National Digital Services Portal is designed to optimize management and reduce expenses.

"The effective launch of the National Digital Services Portal aims to improve public management, reduce state expenditure, and increase administrative efficiency, ultimately making citizens' lives easier and enhancing their well-being," the President of the Republic stated in a Council of Ministers press release.

To this end, "the President has tasked the High Commissioner for Digitalization, who holds ministerial rank, with developing the national social security card before the start of the next fiscal year.

This initiative is set to lead Algeria into a new era of social justice, in line with the vision of a modern, strong state equipped with a digital system that guarantees national sovereignty and curbs all forms of fraud and corruption", the statement said.