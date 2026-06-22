Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Establishment of Algerian-Chinese Venture to Clean All National Ports

22 June 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, while chairing a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, issued instructions to establish a joint Algerian-Chinese company specializing in cleaning all Algerian ports from east to west, said a statement from the Council of Ministers.

The project will launch immediately after the completion of the Annaba Port expansion. This initiative comes in anticipation of Algeria's upcoming phosphate exports, which will follow the completion of the mining railway line connecting the Bled El Hadba mine in Oued Keberit to the Port of Annaba.

The President of the Republic "issued instructions for the establishment of an Algerian-Chinese company tasked with cleaning all Algerian ports from east to west, immediately following the completion of the Annaba port expansion project.

This initiative comes in anticipation of Algeria's upcoming phosphate exports, which will follow the completion of the mining railway line connecting the Bled El Hadba mine in Oued Keberit to the Port of Annaba," the Council of Ministers statement said.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

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