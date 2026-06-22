Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Expedited Launch of First Phase of Laghouat-Ghardaïa-El Menia Railway Project

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, during which he issued instructions to expedite the launch of construction sites for the first phase of the Laghouat-Ghardaïa-El Meniaa railway project.

The President of the Republic highlighted the strategic nature of the project and its multi-dimensional impact, emphasizing that it will generate significant economic momentum and create new jobs.

The President of the Republic "ordered the acceleration of the launch of the various construction sites for this strategic project, which has multiple economic dimensions, given the economic momentum and jobs it will generate," according to a statement from the Council of Ministers.

He also ordered the connection of Hassi Messaoud to this pipeline to "reduce costs and distances, while boosting Algerian exports from the new Hassi Messaoud refinery, which is scheduled to begin operations shortly."