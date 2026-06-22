Algeria: Attaf Received By Jordan's Deputy PM, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi

Algiers — The Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, was received Sunday evening in Amman by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, according to a statement from the ministry.

On this occasion, Attaf delivered a letter from the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, addressed to his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein.

The delegations of both sides subsequently held expanded talks during which the two ministers reviewed "bilateral cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries across various fields, as well as the ways to elevate them to higher levels, in line with the political will of both leaders to bolster ties of brotherhood and cooperation between Algeria and Jordan."

In this regard, both sides reaffirmed "their commitment to strengthening cooperation and partnership relations, particularly in priority sectors such as trade, health, agriculture, and the pharmaceutical industry."

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They also agreed to "convene the 10th session of the Joint Commission at the earliest possible date and to activate the Business Council to inject new momentum into bilateral relations."

"The two ministers exchanged views and perspectives on regional and international issues of common concern," the statement added.

Furthermore, they "reaffirmed the firm and principled stance of both countries regarding the Palestinian cause, renewing their support for the inalienable right of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish their independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital," the statement concluded.