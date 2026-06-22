Somalia Takes Part in Islamic Data Protection Network Meeting in Turkey

22 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Istanbul — Somalia's Director General of the Public Data Protection Authority, Mohamed Nur Olow, took part in the second meeting of the Executive Committee of the Islamic Network for Personal Data Protection Authorities (INPDPA), held in Istanbul, Turkey, officials said.

Somalia is among the members of the executive committee of the organization, which seeks to strengthen cooperation among Islamic countries on personal data protection and the safeguarding of citizens' rights.

The meeting focused on implementing the network's policies and strategic plans, enhancing cooperation among member states' data protection authorities, sharing expertise and knowledge, and addressing challenges posed by emerging technologies and information security.

Mohamed Nur Olow said Somalia remained committed to playing an active role in advancing the objectives of the organization and raising standards for personal data protection.

He also stressed the importance of safeguarding personal information and protecting citizens' rights at a time when societies around the world are increasingly reliant on digital technologies and online services.

The Islamic Network for Personal Data Protection Authorities aims to promote cooperation and harmonize efforts among member states in response to growing concerns over privacy and data security in the digital age.

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