Somalia Condemns Abuse of Young Woman After Video Circulates Online

Mogadishu — Somalia's Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development has strongly condemned what it described as a "barbaric" assault on the dignity and rights of a Somali young woman, after footage of the incident was widely shared on social media.

In a statement, the ministry said the act violated Islamic principles, Somali cultural values and the fundamental rights of citizens.

Family and Human Rights Development Minister Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi called on Somalis to unite against such abuses and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

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"This barbaric act is clearly contrary to our Islamic faith, the noble traditions of Somali society, and the freedom, dignity and honour of citizens," Al-Makhzoumi said in the statement. "It is our collective duty to denounce such acts and rid our society of anyone who commits these violations."

The ministry urged security agencies to swiftly arrest those suspected of involvement and bring them before the courts in accordance with Somali law.

It also appealed to parents, relatives and the wider public to cooperate with law enforcement authorities and assist in identifying and apprehending the suspects.

"Anyone who recognises or possesses information about those involved in this act should share it with the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators do not find refuge or evade justice," the statement said.

The ministry reiterated that protecting the dignity, honour and safety of Somali women is a shared responsibility between the government and society.