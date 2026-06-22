Kenya: Somalia's President Holds Talks With Kenya's Ruto Amid Aussom Funding Concerns

Narok — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud paid an unannounced visit to Kenya on Sunday, holding face-to-face talks with Kenyan President William Ruto in the southwestern town of Narok, as regional leaders grapple with mounting concerns over security and the future of international support for Somalia.

According to Somalia's presidency, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and underscored the importance of continued cooperation between Somalia and Kenya to safeguard peace, stability and development across the Horn of Africa.

The meeting came shortly after Ruto returned from the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, where issues concerning the Horn of Africa were among the topics discussed.

Kenyan media reported that leaders from three East and Central African countries have been pushing for a genuine political settlement in Somalia to prevent disruptions to support and funding for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). Countries contributing troops to the mission have expressed concern over growing financial constraints facing the operation as the transition plan nears its end.

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Concerns have intensified following recent remarks by Ruto, who voiced worries about Somalia's political situation, citing uncertainty surrounding the country's future and raising questions over the status of federal institutions.

President Hassan Sheikh has also been facing mounting political and security pressures, which, according to reports, featured prominently in discussions with Kenyan leaders and security officials.

No further details of the Narok meeting were immediately disclosed.